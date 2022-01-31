JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) a GBX 3,100 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($41.82) target price on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($43.85) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($53.97) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.62) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($44.52) to GBX 3,400 ($45.87) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.52) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,556 ($47.98).
BATS opened at GBX 3,164.50 ($42.69) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £72.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.73. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of GBX 2,478 ($33.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,242 ($43.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,808.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,706.41.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
