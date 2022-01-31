JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) a GBX 3,100 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($41.82) target price on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($43.85) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($53.97) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.62) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($44.52) to GBX 3,400 ($45.87) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.52) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,556 ($47.98).

BATS opened at GBX 3,164.50 ($42.69) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £72.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.73. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of GBX 2,478 ($33.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,242 ($43.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,808.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,706.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a GBX 53.90 ($0.73) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is presently 0.78%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

