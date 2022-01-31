Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Hutner Capital Management Inc.

Hutner Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 4.8% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $171.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $450.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

