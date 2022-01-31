Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 20.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 69.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 53.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

UNP opened at $245.93 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $256.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

