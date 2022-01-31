Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 87,911 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 490.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,911 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $57.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.23. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

