Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 831 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,070 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,585,000 after buying an additional 2,279,605 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 21,919.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after buying an additional 1,324,153 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after buying an additional 920,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,048,000 after buying an additional 546,949 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock opened at $144.29 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.18.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.