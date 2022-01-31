Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POOL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $459.72 on Monday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $305.47 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $531.80 and a 200 day moving average of $501.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total transaction of $12,305,492.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $555.57.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

