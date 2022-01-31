Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $4.33 Million in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 66,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILCG. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $62.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.78. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.41 and a 1 year high of $73.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.