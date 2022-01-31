Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $6.53 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,138 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 686.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43,644 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $43.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.03.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.44.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

