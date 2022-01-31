Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $11.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $115.08 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.18 and a 12 month high of $124.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

