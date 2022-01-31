Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 255 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,952 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,784.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 407,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,507,000 after purchasing an additional 385,834 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $56,910,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7,169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 45,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,110,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $409.84 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $335.60 and a 12 month high of $467.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $440.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.43.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

