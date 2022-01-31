Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 13,687 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 0.8% in the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Cintas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in Cintas by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.78.

CTAS stock opened at $386.31 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $317.46 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

