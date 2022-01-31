JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Receives $27.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded JDE Peet’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €27.60 ($31.36) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDEPF traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.03. JDE Peet’s has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

