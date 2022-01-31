Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG) Short Interest Update

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JUGG. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JUGG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.67. 1,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,339. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.80.

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

