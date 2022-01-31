iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 92,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,390,716 shares.The stock last traded at $152.50 and had previously closed at $152.49.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 41,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 24,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 168,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,427,000 after purchasing an additional 21,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

