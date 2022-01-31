iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:IBTI remained flat at $$24.65 during trading hours on Friday. 11 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,107. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.36. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $26.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 61.25% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $11,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

