iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:IBTI remained flat at $$24.65 during trading hours on Friday. 11 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,107. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.36. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $26.14.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.
