iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Update

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 78.3% from the December 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,353,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,267,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,150,000 after buying an additional 202,014 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 65,872 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 472.4% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 203,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,068 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.61. 36,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,620. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.54 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average of $29.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

