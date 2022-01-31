IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $12,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $270,400,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $186,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,330,000 after buying an additional 674,553 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,361,000 after buying an additional 585,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 986,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,096,000 after buying an additional 494,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.37.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $238.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $176.51 and a one year high of $285.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.