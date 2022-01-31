Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the December 31st total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

PSCT traded up $2.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.03. 7,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,937. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.52. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $157.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 333.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $151,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $189,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

