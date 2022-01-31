Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Short Interest Up 151.4% in January

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a growth of 151.4% from the December 31st total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 223.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 120,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 83,611 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.09. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,721. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average is $30.62. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $32.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

