Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Acquired by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 211,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after acquiring an additional 26,611 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 47,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $45.72 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.20.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

