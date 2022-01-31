Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $77.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,263. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $74.30 and a 52-week high of $100.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWAS. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000.

