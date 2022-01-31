Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Short Interest Down 39.2% in January

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the December 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ PKW traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $90.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,111. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $73.82 and a 52-week high of $98.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 750.0% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

