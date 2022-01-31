Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 63.1% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

BSMS opened at $25.43 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter.

