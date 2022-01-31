Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Raised to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Interroll stock opened at $4,308.28 on Friday. Interroll has a one year low of $4,308.28 and a one year high of $4,308.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4,308.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,298.92.
About Interroll
Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for Interroll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interroll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.