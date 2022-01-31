Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Raised to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Interroll stock opened at $4,308.28 on Friday. Interroll has a one year low of $4,308.28 and a one year high of $4,308.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4,308.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,298.92.

About Interroll

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. Its products include rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company offers driven conveyor rollers, control systems, and drum motors; conveyors and sorters, including cross-belt sorters, belt curves, modular conveyor platforms, and modular pallet conveyor platforms; and flow storage solutions for pallets and packages.

