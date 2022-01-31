InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 126.7% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

InterPrivate II Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.66. 1,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,461. InterPrivate II Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $10.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of InterPrivate II Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

