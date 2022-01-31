International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA decreased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,242,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 857,517 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up approximately 1.5% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $166,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 112.9% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 19,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 169,400 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,394.6% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% during the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $130.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

