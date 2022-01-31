International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,072 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,747 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBOC stock opened at $41.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $53.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.07.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

