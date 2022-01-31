Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IQMDU) Short Interest Update

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IQMDU) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the December 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,642. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Medicine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.