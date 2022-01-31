Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $50.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INTC. UBS Group cut their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Intel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $47.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

