Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 0.8% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 6.1% during the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Intel from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC opened at $47.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average is $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $193.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

