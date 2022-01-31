Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,642 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Intel by 407.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after buying an additional 6,928,482 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Intel by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $580,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Intel by 75.1% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC stock opened at $47.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.99%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

