Integrity Applications Inc (NASDAQ:IGAP) Short Interest Update

Integrity Applications Inc (NASDAQ:IGAP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the December 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NASDAQ IGAP traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,125. Integrity Applications has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $7.80.

Integrity Applications, Inc designs, develops, and commercializes non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by persons suffering from diabetes. The company offers the GlucoTrack model DF-F glucose monitoring device, which utilizes a patented combination of ultrasound, electromagnetic and thermal technologies to obtain glucose measurements in less than one minute via a small sensor that is clipped onto one’s earlobe and connected to a small, handheld control and display unit, all without drawing blood or interstitial fluid.

