INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) Short Interest Update

INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the December 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,732,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 314,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIII stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. 8,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,644. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $11.32.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

