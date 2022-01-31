Insider Selling: SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) COO Sells $541,817.54 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $541,817.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $120.07 on Monday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $91.05 and a one year high of $174.42. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 96.83 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.82.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

SPSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $72,020,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 24,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

