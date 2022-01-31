Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $1,666,115.36 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,666,115.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, Evan Sharp sold 56,970 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,707,390.90.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $5,005,405.08.

NYSE PINS opened at $26.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average of $48.30. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 513,820.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 725,001,279 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 139.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,899,000 after buying an additional 27,066,282 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,411,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 7,421.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,746,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 12.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,012 shares in the last quarter.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

