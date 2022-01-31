Insider Selling: Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CEO Sells 90,487 Shares of Stock

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CEO Michael Anthony Crawford sold 90,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $105,869.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Anthony Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Michael Anthony Crawford sold 12,142 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $12,870.52.

On Monday, December 27th, Michael Anthony Crawford sold 221,187 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $362,746.68.

Shares of HOFV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.16. 2,071,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,226. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $7.64.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 1,822.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOFV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 303.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,638,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

