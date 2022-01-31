Insider Selling: DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) COO Sells $482,400.00 in Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:DV opened at $24.38 on Monday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.74.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.77 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DV shares. Truist Financial raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

