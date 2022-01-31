Insider Selling: DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) COO Sells $482,400.00 in Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:DV opened at $24.38 on Monday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.74.
DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.77 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.
DoubleVerify Company Profile
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.