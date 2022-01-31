Insider Buying: NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) CFO Buys 7,000 Shares of Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $5.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.12. The company had a trading volume of 21,786,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,490,391. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $153.28 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.