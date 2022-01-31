Insider Buying: Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Insider Acquires 1,400 Shares of Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) insider Douglas Edward Jones bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,092.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $35.06 on Monday. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 65.53 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.17.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Neogen had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen during the second quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 90.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 179.6% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Neogen by 40.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

