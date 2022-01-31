Insider Buying: Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) CFO Buys 6,800 Shares of Stock

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) CFO David Alan Barta acquired 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $34,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE EXTN opened at $5.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.72. Exterran Co. has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Get Exterran alerts:

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.03 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTN. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran during the second quarter worth $178,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Exterran by 1,179.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 199,558 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exterran by 212.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 117,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 79,896 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Exterran by 612.3% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 100,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 86,133 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Exterran by 50.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 52,103 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXTN. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

About Exterran

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.