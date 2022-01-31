Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Purchases $688,197.60 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 36,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $688,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 78,480 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,878.40.

On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 117,646 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,179,980.38.

On Thursday, January 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 61,994 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,272,116.88.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 53,853 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,752.65.

On Monday, January 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $546,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 31,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $715,170.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 75,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,008 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $23,436.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,952 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,950.08.

On Monday, December 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 14,027 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $322,480.73.

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $18.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.69. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $260.09 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after buying an additional 1,939,392 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at $33,291,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at $10,645,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at $9,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

