Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Purchases $688,197.60 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 36,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $688,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 78,480 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,878.40.
- On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 117,646 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,179,980.38.
- On Thursday, January 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 61,994 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,272,116.88.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 53,853 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,752.65.
- On Monday, January 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $546,250.00.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 31,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $715,170.00.
- On Monday, December 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 75,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00.
- On Monday, December 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,008 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $23,436.00.
- On Friday, December 10th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,952 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,950.08.
- On Monday, December 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 14,027 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $322,480.73.
Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $18.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.69. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.36.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after buying an additional 1,939,392 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at $33,291,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at $10,645,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at $9,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.39% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
