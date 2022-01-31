Insider Buying: Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director Purchases 18,000 Shares of Stock

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director Cody Slater purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,449,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,695,908.

Cody Slater also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Cody Slater purchased 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,940.00.

Shares of Blackline Safety stock traded down C$0.03 on Monday, reaching C$8.92. 15,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,527. Blackline Safety Corp. has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$9.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.92.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLN shares. upgraded shares of Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$11.50 price objective on Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Blackline Safety has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.67.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

