Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Bought by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,587,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,528,000 after purchasing an additional 197,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,569,000 after buying an additional 651,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,589,000 after buying an additional 302,619 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,437,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,862,000 after buying an additional 1,857,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,045,000 after buying an additional 396,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

INO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

Shares of INO opened at $3.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $816.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.49. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,391.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

