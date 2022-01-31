Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Up to $24.61

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.61, but opened at $25.58. Inhibrx shares last traded at $26.07, with a volume of 1,019 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INBX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.18. The company has a market cap of $978.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,093.94% and a negative return on equity of 150.02%. The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INBX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,380,000 after purchasing an additional 165,358 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inhibrx by 23.6% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,357,000 after purchasing an additional 214,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 107,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after acquiring an additional 126,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 269,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

