Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 51.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 709,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,764,000 after buying an additional 267,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 381,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after buying an additional 181,245 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 721.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after buying an additional 109,221 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,938,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,392,000 after buying an additional 76,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

NYSE:NGVT opened at $64.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.37. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $89.55.

NGVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.