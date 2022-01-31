Independent Bank Co. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

IBCP stock opened at $24.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $517.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.07. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after buying an additional 79,143 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 442,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 14,829 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

