iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Sold by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP lessened its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,666,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995,000 shares during the quarter. iHeartMedia makes up 1.1% of Senator Investment Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Senator Investment Group LP owned approximately 1.88% of iHeartMedia worth $66,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHRT stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,342. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $28.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.90.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $928.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.34 million. Analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 24,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.77 per share, for a total transaction of $501,595.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 22,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $500,696.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

