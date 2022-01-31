Ibex Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.14.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ES stock opened at $87.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.51 and a 200 day moving average of $86.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.40. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

