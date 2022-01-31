Ibex Wealth Advisors Takes $52,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,587,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,005,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $16,853,419.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 132,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $3,446,218.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,694,578 shares of company stock worth $62,228,248. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $12.71 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $39.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of -47.07 and a beta of 6.21.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.