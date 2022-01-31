Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 885 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 885 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,572,000. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $2,271,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $56.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.04 and its 200 day moving average is $81.18. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $36.19 and a one year high of $60.81.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

